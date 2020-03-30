To be more specific, let’s say a privately-held company XYZ decides to raise funds by going public. They go for an IPO, and a portion of the equity now becomes public. Let’s say the initial Share price is $10. Thanks to the IPO, the company XYZ has access to much more capital to fund its business operations. And the company works tirelessly to 1) make the company an attractive investment to new investors, and 2) to make shareholders happy by paying attractive dividends. I understand this.

Now, 20 years after the IPO if the company trades for $200 per share, does the company XYZ have access to the increased share price through any means? If so, how?