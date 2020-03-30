1

I have been a huge fan of vanguard index funds ever since I was 15 years old. I remember saving up my allowance and minimum wage job to make the $3,000 minimum investment in the s&p 500. My question is whether my portfolio is set up for long-term success. I've heard about John Bogle's three fund portfolio and after hearing Dave Ramsey go on about smug 12% returns I'm just wondering if I'm set up properly? I don't mind market swings and I'm fine with buying and holding for the long-term. I usually buy more when the market is in decline.

VFIAX 24% VTSAX 51% VTIAX 19% VBTLX 5%

I figured owning VTSAX pretty much covers me for all angles of growth, growth and income, international, and aggressive growth. Should I be looking at sec yields or are there better vanguard funds to be invested in?

||improve this question
New contributor
Gahhwjww is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Gahhwjww is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.