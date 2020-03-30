Suppose an individual has $50,000 in a checking account. He has two brokerage account A and B. Here are some statistics of these two brokerage accounts:

Account A has total value of $10,000 and a cash equivalent of $300 (trading EFG, RFG, and VUG)

Account B has a total value of $6,000 and a cash equivalent of $250 (trading EEM and SLYG)

Also, let's assume that this individual has no major expenses (e.g. only food) and the cash flow is about $6,400 per month (before taxes). Here are my questions: