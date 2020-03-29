0

When evaluating a security using Graham's Defensive Investing Criteria he says that a company shouldn't have any earnings deficit for the last 10 years (reference, revenue deficit definition). That is to say when "the actual amount of revenue and/or the actual amount of expenditures do not correspond with budgeted revenue and expenditures".

While querying company financial statements from the related API of financialmodelingprep.com I wasn't able to find such information, the earnings deficit, or even the budgeted revenue and expenditures. So how do you find the earnings deficit, on a balance sheet ?

