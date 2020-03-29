My bank requires me to write the following on the back of a cheque before I can use their mobile app to send it over to them:

For mobile deposit at XYZ bank only

I am very worried that once I write these words if, for some reason, they are unable to process the cheque or, due to some technical glitch, I am unable to use the mobile app to upload it, my cheque would be rendered worthless as no other bank would accept it once these words are written at the back. Is this a reasonable concern and would might one do under these circumstances?