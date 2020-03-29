I opened my Revolut account 2 years ago in the UK (at that time it was only for residents in the UK). I moved last year to Sweden to study… I never informed Revolut.

My problem is that my passport expired, I live far away from Stockholm so it’s not easy to go there and renew my passport (specially now).

Revolut emailed me last week saying that they might close my account if I don’t provide my passport… What should I do?

If there wasn’t the coronavirus problem, I would go to the embassy get my passport and problem solved (or even fly back)… But I have been with people with symptoms and even though I don’t have symptoms myself, I am quarantining.

The way I see it I have the next options, providing:

a non EU passport, which I hold.

my Swedish id, which isn’t an EU Id (I think is only valid in Sweden).

I have an NHS card which is still valid…

Should I omit the fact that I don’t reside in the UK now? I would be back in June but again, I don’t know how legal residence works… (I was abroad mostly in Sweden from august 2019 up to now…).