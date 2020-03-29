I applied for a credit card, intending to use an offer for no interest for X months on a purchase from the retailer offering me the card. They accepted the application, but informed me that I couldn't use the card until it arrived in the mail. This was unacceptable to me, so I closed it immediately.

What effect should this have on my credit report, credit score, and credit history? Is there any action I should take to reduce any detrimental effect?

I am aware that this caused a query to show up on my credit report, and I have received a credit monitoring alert about a new account.