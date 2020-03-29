0

I realized that I have made excess Roth IRA contributions for 2019. I recharacterized $X as contributions to my Traditional IRA. As I was filling out my tax form, it turns out I did not sufficiently recharacterized enough (i.e. $X was too small). Does anyone know if I can go in and recharacterize $Y amount more of my excess Roth IRA contributions as contributions to Traditional IRA after already recharacterizing $X amount?

In other words, is it possible for me to continuously recharacterize my Roth IRA contributions for 2019 as Traditional IRA contributions until I get the right amount recharacterized?

I am doing all of this before I file my tax and fortunately I have until July 15th now.

Thanks.

||improve this question
New contributor
Chris Ride is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Chris Ride is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.