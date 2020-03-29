What is the ratio between money paid by insurance vs total premi is called?

In this question, I asked the ratio between incurred loss and total premium received.

However, many insurance combine investment and insurance making this ratio difficult to compute.

Imagine a profitless insurance company that have no costs. You put $1000. On average, the company pay out $100 to cover your losses. However, you still have $900 "invested" that is returned.

As a customer you see that the benefit/premium ratio is 100%. Of course in practice that's not companies work. For example, you put $1000, only $500 is invested and $500 goes for acquisition fee. Also expected coverage is only $10.

So benefits for you is only $510. Many fraudulent insurance companies are like that.

I wonder what's the ratio between benefit to customers (investment money+coverage)/total premium is called on average.

Can we see that in insurance companies?

Basically like loss ratio in my previous questions but for insurance with investments elements.

Also what's this ratio (coverage)/(uninvested premium). What's this ratio called?