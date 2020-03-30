0

On average, everyone loses money in buying insurance.

That's understandable. Insurance have overhead costs and insurance companies want to make profit.

Not all premium is paid to cover coverage.

There is a ratio. Say the ratio is 90% or 80%. What's that ratio is called?

coverage to premium ratio. What is it called?

I want to see this from customers' point of view. Many insurance companies are fraudulent. For every $100 customer put, perhaps only $1 is used to pay for losses. The rest are used to pay deceptive marketing agents.

There are two ratios of interest: combined ratio and loss ratio.

See for example this: https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/042315/what-difference-between-loss-ratio-and-combined-ratio.asp

The loss ratio is calculated by dividing the total incurred losses by the total collected insurance premiums.

A combined ratio measures the money flowing out of an insurance company in the form of dividends, expenses, and losses.

Is any of these what you were looking for?

  • Yes. I want to see this from customers' point of view. Many insurance companies are fraudulent. For every $100 customer put, perhaps only $1 is used to pay for losses. The rest are used to pay deceptive marketing agents. – Sharen Eayrs 19 hours ago
    @SharenEayrs I think you'll find that most car and property insurance companies are not fraudulent. They do make a very small profit, but that's very small. I don't know of any insurance company that would pay back on average $1 for every $100 of insurance premiums. If you want to see something fraudulent, start researching charities. Many of them are very inefficient. I think that's the reason why Bill Gates has his own foundation. – juhist 17 hours ago
  • @juhist I think OP is talking more about 'predatory insurance' - not mainstream insurance in a competitive market, but the kind of thing they try to talk you into when buying a new appliance, especially if it only covers what the warranty would have anyway. – SomeoneSomewhereSupportsMonica 8 hours ago

