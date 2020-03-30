On average, everyone loses money in buying insurance.

That's understandable. Insurance have overhead costs and insurance companies want to make profit.

Not all premium is paid to cover coverage.

There is a ratio. Say the ratio is 90% or 80%. What's that ratio is called?

I want to see this from customers' point of view. Many insurance companies are fraudulent. For every $100 customer put, perhaps only $1 is used to pay for losses. The rest are used to pay deceptive marketing agents.