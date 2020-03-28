-2

I am looking for an example of a stock that has shown little or no growth over a time period of at least 2 years, ie the price has essentially leveled out and appears to hit some sort of cap.

Thanks

|improve this question
New contributor
user96504 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Welcome to Stack Exchange! Most stocks are lower now than they were two years ago, so I assume you're already aware of several examples of stocks that are lower now than two years ago. Can you explain why, say, BA, WBA and KO aren't what you're looking for? – Tanner Swett 19 mins ago

Your Answer

user96504 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.