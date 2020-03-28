I am looking for an example of a stock that has shown little or no growth over a time period of at least 2 years, ie the price has essentially leveled out and appears to hit some sort of cap.
Thanks
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I am looking for an example of a stock that has shown little or no growth over a time period of at least 2 years, ie the price has essentially leveled out and appears to hit some sort of cap.
Thanks