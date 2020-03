I’m an Argentinian citizen, married to a US citizen. I am working for an American company but I was hired in Argentina. I used to come to the US often for business and met my now husband. Already started the process for the residence, but my employer here and in Argentina say that I can’t continue working legally like this(getting paid in Argentinian pesos as I’m an Argentinian employee but working from the USA). Is this really like that? I don’t see where the illegality comes from.

