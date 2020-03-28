Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 8 hours ago.

I am Austrian citizen and living in Canada (also my tax residency is in Canada). I want to start long term investing. I am looking at a time frame of 10-30 years, and I am mainly interested in ETFs.

Due to my job situation as a researcher I am forced to move frequently. Probably, I will need to leave Canada in about two years. Potentially, to the US. In about 5 years I see myself in Europe.

I am wondering what the best way is to invest, given the circumstances.

Is my best option to open an account with a local brokerage firm and liquidate everything when I am moving? This puts me in a bad situation if I have to liquidate and lock in potential losses.

At first, I was looking for one brokerage firm that has no restriction on the country of residence but that seems difficult as there are many exclusions for US residents. Maybe this would also lead to more difficulties regarding taxation.

How do people that change residency often handle this situation?