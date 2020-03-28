I am Austrian citizen and living in Canada (also my tax residency is in Canada). I am looking for a brokerage firm for

long term investments (mainly ETF's), 10-30 years time frame

low fees for maintaining the account

starting capital roughly 5000 USD (I am a beginner)

While there are definitely many brokers that satisfy this, I have the following additional restriction:

I am in a period of my life that requires frequent residency change. In particular, in about two years I will need to leave Canada, likely to the US. Eventually, the long term goal would be to live in Europe, say in about 5 years (research career forces frequent residency change).

I was looking for a broker based in Europe but they mostly have a restriction on US residents, so if I would move there I might need to change broker. This seems like a mess and I would prefer to be stable with the broker and "simply" pay the taxes depending on my residence. Already this seems to be difficult.

I also saw for example Interactive brokers, but they seem to have high fees if you are not trading frequently.

What is the best way for me to invest without losing the important next years when I am not stable in terms of residency? Are there any companies that seem suitable for my circumstances?