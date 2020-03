Assuming the stimulus checks that are due to be disbursed to American adults will be taxed (because when does the government not tax something), this means that roughly 1/5 of these funds will be going back to the IRS.

Even if the initial disbursement is not taxed, we will have to claim this as taxable income at the end of the year.

If this is true, what does it mean that the IRS will see a spike of 400 billion dollars? That is, by what means could the US government leverage this windfall?