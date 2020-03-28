0

I'm resident in Australia, and do a large number of small transactions with New Zealand customers. Currently I charge in AUD via PayPal, but some customers send me direct AUD bank transfers (which costs them a fee). If I have to do a bunch of refunds (never happened before, but looking likely now, thanks COVID-19), I would have to subtract any fees from any refunds - given the small transaction amounts, it could negate the refund amount.

Going forward I would prefer to run a NZD account to deal with New Zealand customers - they can pay in their own currency without fees, I can refund same, and I can just bulk convert larger amounts between my own AUD/NZD accounts as necessary. For this to properly work, it would need to look like a "local" account to NZ banks (i.e. NZ Bank Code, similar to BSB/Sort Code) - it needs to not work like a foreign account.

Is anyone familiar with this, is their any bank I can open a regular "local" NZD account with, as an Australian resident? I've done some research on the Australian banks, it seems most would let me run a foreign currency account, but I'm pretty sure they won't look like / operate like a "local" NZ account for transfers (their online info doesn't sufficiently go into details). I was thinking ANZ might be the most obvious option, but I don't currently have any dealings with them.

Is it possible to do what I'm wanting to do / any pointers on which banks I should look at to try and open this facility?

