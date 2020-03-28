1

I'm an independent contractor. I bought printer ink for the printer I use exclusively for work. On the T2125 where would it go? I'm guessing either lines 8810 or 8811: "office expenses", or "supplies".

The CRA page about T2125 business expenses shows this about Line 8810 - Office Expenses:

You can deduct the cost of office expenses. These include small items such as:

  • pens
  • pencils
  • paper clips
  • stationery
  • stamps

For Line 8811 - Office Stationary and Supplies, it says:

You can deduct the cost of items the business used to provide goods or services for example, drugs and medication used by a veterinarian or cleaning supplies used by a plumber. If you run a daycare, these include household supplies that children use and food you buy to feed the children.

It’s a fine line, but from what I can tell, 8810 is specifically for supplies you would use or consume in a business office, and 8811 is for supplies that would be consumed in the production of your product or the providing of your service.

Depending on what your business does, printer ink could go either way. For most businesses, printer ink should probably be in 8810, but if you are a printing company, ink would make sense in 8811.

