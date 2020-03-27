You go down to the police station where he lives and tell them you are repossessing a vehicle you own. Make sure they have a copy of the title and whatever useful information you can find (loan/receipt).

They will then either tell you to go find vehicle and call them or they will follow up where he lives and get the car handed over to you.

If the police act too busy to cooperate you notify your ex that you would like the car back within a reasonable amount of time (2-3 days). You tell your ex (and his mom) if you do not get the car back you are reporting it stolen. It is better if this is done with proof. A direct text message works. If your ex does not answer or accept your texts then certified mail with photocopies of what you sent.

You then go down to police station and file a stolen vehicle report (this is what you are doing in the first scenario but informally). This will force police to follow up on it.

To be clear you want the first scenario as giving notice to your ex is giving them time to hide the car or possibly damage it.