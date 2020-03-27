The vehicle my ex fiance drives has the title under my name only. I have been understanding and cooperative for 10 months now. It's gotten to the point he refuses to cooperate and the last two months I have had to reach out to his mother to pay his part. I have given my ex until the end of this month (March 2020) to find someone to transfer the loan to,but I don't think he will. What legal advice can I be given? Can I have the vehicle towed to my home? There are no spare keys, and his name is on the auto insurance we have together. Does that affect anything? I just want to be off of everything with him and need to move on... please help
I need a title out of my name from a vehicle that my ex drive, refuses to cooperate, what can I do to resolve this?
Is there a loan on the car or is he just refusing to pay his part of the insurance? – Nosjack 4 mins ago
You go down to the police station where he lives and tell them you are repossessing a vehicle you own. Make sure they have a copy of the title and whatever useful information you can find (loan/receipt).
They will then either tell you to go find vehicle and call them or they will follow up where he lives and get the car handed over to you.
If the police act too busy to cooperate you notify your ex that you would like the car back within a reasonable amount of time (2-3 days). You tell your ex (and his mom) if you do not get the car back you are reporting it stolen. It is better if this is done with proof. A direct text message works. If your ex does not answer or accept your texts then certified mail with photocopies of what you sent.
You then go down to police station and file a stolen vehicle report (this is what you are doing in the first scenario but informally). This will force police to follow up on it.
To be clear you want the first scenario as giving notice to your ex is giving them time to hide the car or possibly damage it.
If he lives with his mother and she is understanding, there's nothing wrong (read: illegal) by swinging by their house while he's out, her letting you in the house, and her giving you the keys. Then you get in the car and drive home.
Is your ex on the loan? That might complicate things if they call the cops, but with your name being the only one on the title, they should tell your ex to cut it out and handle this yourselves/via civil court. If it does go to civil court for some reason, it'll likely be an open and shut case.