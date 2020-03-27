Social security and medicare taxes are still levied on 401k contributions at a total of 7.65%. Looking at your table, ($496 + $116)/$8,000 = 7.65%.

Federal taxes were 22% of $1,200 (0.22 x $1200 = $264) which is inline with IRS rules, as pointed out by users in the comments. State taxes look like they are levied on the $1,200 as you expected. But, you can look up the corresponding rates and check the numbers to be sure.