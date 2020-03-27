About six months ago I have started using about 12-15% of my monthly salary to invest in various instruments:

a small amount in the supplementary voluntary pension insurance, III pillar (half covered by employer, tax free money)

the same amount of the above in another III pillar fund

similar amounts in five mutual funds (EUR and local currency) offered by the primary bank I am working with. These have various risks and now my loss is estimated between 4 (the most conservatory) and 12% (the most risky one).

Location: non-EUR European Union country (Eastern-Europe).

The financial crisis has also affected the pension funds, but I am mostly interested in how to deal the mutual funds.

I am very inclined to simply let payments go those funds (not sell, invest monthly as before), but I am not sure that my reasoning is correct:

Pros (for keeping recurrent investments)

as long as I am not out of liquidity, buying when unit cost is low might get a significant income increase when markets will recover (possibly several years from now)

I still get my full salary (IT job strongly connected to food distribution which is less affected than other sectors, allows fully remote work). Even if that changes, my expenses are significantly reduced due to being stuck in home (I live in a country that will be severely hit by SARS-CoV-2 and heavy restrictions are already set up).

Very roughly, under current circumstances about 50% of the income covers the expenses, ~15% are the investments.

Cons

The stock prices of the company I work for reduced with more than 40% in about 6 months before the COVID related crisis and I expect it to have significant financial trouble in the near future (not sure about the causality, but such a drop in stock price seems very bad to me)

I expect a major economical crisis to come soon. The 2008-2009 led to almost freezing any hiring in my country (including IT sector), so getting another job might prove very challenging.

major personal risk - if the virus gets to me and I need hospitalization I am as good as dead, as the health system in my country is completely overrun by this type of infection.

I am interested if my line of reasoning makes sense or I should consider other factors as well when dealing with keeping the payments being done for the mutual funds.