The recent stimulus bill changes The law temporarily loosens the rules on hardship distributions from retirement accounts. Here's a quote from a WSJ article.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/whats-in-the-2-trillion-senate-coronavirus-bill-11585185450

The law temporarily loosens the rules on hardship distributions from retirement accounts, giving people affected by the crisis access to up to $100,000 of their retirement savings without a 10% penalty. The law doubles the amount 401(k) participants can take in loans from an account for the next six months to the lower of $100,000 or 100% of the account balance. (IRAs don’t permit loans.) For retirees, the law suspends for 2020 the mandatory distributions the government requires most to take from tax-deferred 401(k)s and individual retirement accounts starting at either age 70½ or age 72. —Anne Tergesen

Does anyone have any more details about what is considered a hardship and how you will prove this hardship on your 2020 taxes?