Under the positions portion of the website TDAmeritrade, my purchase price is being listed as "56.xx" while under the history of the order, it shows the purchase price as "49.xx" which is in line with the limit order i placed to purchase at "50" -- yesterday these boxes in positions were exactly what I expected. What is going on? I would expect the purchase price to not be able to suddenly change -- I purchased it at "49.xx"! Is this some sort of bug with the site or have I missed something?

  • Double check your quotes and fill price. If you haven't made an error then they have and you should call them. – Bob Baerker 25 mins ago

