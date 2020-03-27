I've recently tried to sell an electronic item on ebay. I listed it is for Sale in Europe.

A buyer with US address on his invoice and based in Africa seems to have somehow bought it. He then sent me an invoice looking for a price. When I asked him to confirm his address was in the US he said it's a

freight forwarder company which have another branch in England and can I send it there.

He then said

I seem to have an issue making the payment Can we split the amount into 2 payments if you send me you paypal Id I will pay the amount in 2 installments which I think should go through.

I've done some googling and I think that this is an address scam, where the courier will try to deliver to the address, which won't exist, and they will get an update from the receiver and deliver it. The receiver then states that they didn't get it, and can show the initial address was wrong and claim it back from Paypal.

Does this seem correct to people or is there something else going on there?

So my main question, assuming this is a scam, and I don't want to set the item. What should I do next? Tell the receiver that I will only take normal payment through ebay? Cancel the sale somehow?