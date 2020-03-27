1

During Covid19 pandemic I managed to save some money and I was thinking about repaying some of my debts, however, I'm not sure should I do it, or keep cash just in case things turn for the worse. This is my situation with concerns against repaying each debt.

I have roughly 7000 GBP

I have three debts:

  1. 6500 GBP overdraft (APR 35%)
  2. 2500 GBP PayPal credit (APR 19.9%)
  3. 1600 GBP Amex credit card (APR 23.5%)

I could repay my overdraft, it would save me around 150 GBP each month and I could still use it as if money would be in my bank account in case of a real emergency.

I could repay both PayPal and Amex cards saving around 120 GBP each month and have some money left. My concern is that PayPal Credit and Amex are the least acceptable forms of payment in the UK and in case I would need access to money there is a chance I won't be able to use.

I can just keep the cash and pay interest on all three accounts until crisis is over.

What should i do?

|improve this question
New contributor
Vax is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2

If you are sure they'll let you overdraft your account again, then for Heaven's sake get rid of that ridiculously high APR of 35%. Keep the rest as an emergency fund. 500 GBP is not much, but more than nothing.

Then gradually get rid of the other debts, if only with the 150 GBP/month you just saved. This makes you get rid of the Amex debt in 10 months and the PayPal credit in about 20 more months.

|improve this answer
2

Keeping some liquid cash is sensible, but the exorbitant rates on your debt will hurt you long-term. Pay them off as quickly as safely possible.

Since you have high-interest debt, getting rid of that debt is more important than maintaining a large emergency fund. Having both savings and overdraft fees is illogical. However, I understand that you'd rather have cash than paying of other debts if you expect to be laid off soon.

To save the most money, the optimal solution is to pay off the highest-interest debt first. Here, that is the overdraft.

Unless you will also be able to pay off the other debts within a couple of months, it could be sensible to refinance. A small loan for £5000 at 6% over 12 months (~ £440/month) could give you breathing room to pay off all high-interest debts and stabilize your finances – if you are still eligible for such loans.

Aside from affecting job stability, the Covid-19 situation doesn't change a lot. If you've struggled to live without debt pre-Corona, it won't get easier now. That's why it could be helpful to pay off as much as possible now, so that you aren't saddled with endless interest payments in more difficult times: who knows how long this crisis will last? And you need to figure out why you have so much cash and so much debt, but that is out of scope here.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

Vax is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.