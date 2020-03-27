I quit an equity trading broker at the beginning of this month. I still own stock in the company. Am i still considered to be "associated" to this company? I am asking because i went to open an account online at another broker and their application asked if "any member of your immediate family living in the same household, including parents, in-laws, siblings, and dependents is licensed, employed by, or associated with, a broker-dealer firm, a financial services regulator, securities exchange, or member of a securities exchange."

I don't see myself as associated because i own something in the company. The company i worked for isn't going to share anything with me because i don't work there anymore. I just receive a dividend check every month.