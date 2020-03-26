0

I've entered my data into several online tax prep sites. One of them, TaxAct.com, says I should file Form 1045 because I have a business loss this year. Apparently if I do a carryback I will get a refund. It's a small refund, but a refund nonetheless - and I could use the money if it's owed to me.

I will gladly give up the money if I'm opening myself up to an IRS nightmare. If I choose to file this form, is it likely that I will be plagued by IRS hassles/audits/communication in the future?

Thank you!

|improve this question
New contributor
Jeff is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Jeff is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.