I've entered my data into several online tax prep sites. One of them, TaxAct.com, says I should file Form 1045 because I have a business loss this year. Apparently if I do a carryback I will get a refund. It's a small refund, but a refund nonetheless - and I could use the money if it's owed to me.

I will gladly give up the money if I'm opening myself up to an IRS nightmare. If I choose to file this form, is it likely that I will be plagued by IRS hassles/audits/communication in the future?

Thank you!