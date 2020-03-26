It is well known in engineering economic that rate of return after tax can be computed by multiplying tax rate and nomial rate of return which is the rate of return before tax. This relation is known to be accurate when decay is not included in our analysis. Actually it makes calculation much easier than comptung IRR after tax. I need to make sure this relation is mathematically correct but never found a mathematical proof to it. Please draw a mathematical proof for RoR(AT)=(1-taxrate).RoR(BT)

A reference to the above formula is

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/a/after-tax-real-rate-of-return.asp