I'm applying for a refi and I think the fees involved are too high. The trouble is that I don't know out of the 20 or so various things in the closing costs estimate what is reasonable, unchangeable, negotiable, or outrageous. My quick research tells me that closing costs average between 2% - 5%. These costs (total closing costs divided by loan amount) are at about 5.1%. My first impression: "Yeah, right. Cut those costs in half or I walk." I'm willing to accept that I'm simply mistaken and these are reasonable, so my question is evaluating the meaning and fairness of these costs in general. Not necessarily whether my explicit costs are fair now and into the unknown future.

Here's their break down of the loan costs:

Loan Costs

A. Origination Charges $2,951 % of Loan Amount (Points) Biweekly Processing Fee $350 Origination Fee $2,022 Underwriting Fees $579 B. Services You Cannot Shop For $ 1,026 Appraisal Fee $900 Credit Report $32 Flood Certification $15 Tax Service $79 C. Services You Can Shop For $2,260 Title - Closing Protection Letter $25 Title - Courier Fee $20 Title - Document Retrieval Fee $30 Title - Electronic Document Delivery Fee $10 Title - Electronic Recording/Filing Fee $9 Title - Endorsements to Title $150 Title - Lender's Title Insurance $1,009 Title - Settlement Fee $907 Title - Simultaneous Issue Fee $75 Title - Wire Transfer Fee $25 D. TOTAL LOAN COSTS (A + B + C) $6,237

Other Costs

E. Taxes and Other Government Fees $158 Recording Fees and Other Taxes $158 Transfer Taxes F. Prepaids $810 Homeowner's Insurance Premium ( months) Mortgage Insurance Premium ( months) Prepaid Interest ($18.0041 per day for 45 days @3.25 %) $810 Property Taxes ( months) G. Initial Escrow Payment at Closing $2,423 Homeowner's Insurance - $34.61 biweekly for 7 bwk - $242 Mortgage Insurance - biweekly for bwk - Property Taxes - $155.77 biweekly for 14 bwk - $2,181 H. Other $0 I. TOTAL OTHER COSTS (E + F + G + H) $3,391 J. TOTAL CLOSING COSTS $9,628 D + I $9,628 Lender Credits

Calculating Cash to Close

Loan Amount $202,200 Total Closing Costs (J) -$9,628 Estimated Total Payoffs and Payments -$194,028 Estimated Cash to Close From Borrower $1,456 Estimated Closing Costs Financed (Paid from your Loan Amount) $8,172

Here's an image of the estimate in case I missed something above.