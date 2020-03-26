I'm applying for a refi and I think the fees involved are too high. The trouble is that I don't know out of the 20 or so various things in the closing costs estimate what is reasonable, unchangeable, negotiable, or outrageous. My quick research tells me that closing costs average between 2% - 5%. These costs (total closing costs divided by loan amount) are at about 5.1%. My first impression: "Yeah, right. Cut those costs in half or I walk." I'm willing to accept that I'm simply mistaken and these are reasonable, so my question is evaluating the meaning and fairness of these costs in general. Not necessarily whether my explicit costs are fair now and into the unknown future.
Here's their break down of the loan costs:
Loan Costs
A. Origination Charges $2,951
-
% of Loan Amount (Points)
-
Biweekly Processing Fee $350
-
Origination Fee $2,022
-
Underwriting Fees $579
B. Services You Cannot Shop For $ 1,026
-
Appraisal Fee $900
-
Credit Report $32
-
Flood Certification $15
-
Tax Service $79
C. Services You Can Shop For $2,260
-
Title - Closing Protection Letter $25
-
Title - Courier Fee $20
-
Title - Document Retrieval Fee $30
-
Title - Electronic Document Delivery Fee $10
-
Title - Electronic Recording/Filing Fee $9
-
Title - Endorsements to Title $150
-
Title - Lender's Title Insurance $1,009
-
Title - Settlement Fee $907
-
Title - Simultaneous Issue Fee $75
-
Title - Wire Transfer Fee $25
D. TOTAL LOAN COSTS (A + B + C) $6,237
Other Costs
E. Taxes and Other Government Fees $158
-
Recording Fees and Other Taxes $158
-
Transfer Taxes
F. Prepaids $810
-
Homeowner's Insurance Premium ( months)
-
Mortgage Insurance Premium ( months)
-
Prepaid Interest ($18.0041 per day for 45 days @3.25 %) $810
-
Property Taxes ( months)
G. Initial Escrow Payment at Closing $2,423
-
Homeowner's Insurance - $34.61 biweekly for 7 bwk - $242
-
Mortgage Insurance - biweekly for bwk -
-
Property Taxes - $155.77 biweekly for 14 bwk - $2,181
H. Other $0
I. TOTAL OTHER COSTS (E + F + G + H) $3,391
J. TOTAL CLOSING COSTS $9,628
-
D + I $9,628
-
Lender Credits
Calculating Cash to Close
-
Loan Amount $202,200
-
Total Closing Costs (J) -$9,628
-
Estimated Total Payoffs and Payments -$194,028
-
Estimated Cash to Close From Borrower $1,456
Estimated Closing Costs Financed
(Paid from your Loan Amount) $8,172
Here's an image of the estimate in case I missed something above.