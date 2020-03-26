If a company is benefiting strongly from the pandemic, and they have an earnings announcement relatively soon (say April or May), will the increase in income from the pandemic be reflected in the earnings statement? I understand earnings are for the previous quarter, but practically there must be a limit where it is no longer feasible to include new information in the reports (as they've already been written, calculations have already been made, etc.)

Obviously the answer is "it depends"; I'm just looking for an estimate or idea of how this happens for most companies.