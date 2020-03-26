0

If a company is benefiting strongly from the pandemic, and they have an earnings announcement relatively soon (say April or May), will the increase in income from the pandemic be reflected in the earnings statement? I understand earnings are for the previous quarter, but practically there must be a limit where it is no longer feasible to include new information in the reports (as they've already been written, calculations have already been made, etc.)

Obviously the answer is "it depends"; I'm just looking for an estimate or idea of how this happens for most companies.

|improve this question
  • A company's fiscal year doesn't always line up with the calendar year. For example, Walgreens : "Jan 08, 2020: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended November 30, 2019" – Bob Baerker 1 min ago
0

will the increase in income from the pandemic be reflected in the earnings statement?

Certainly if that income was earned in the prior quarter, it would be reflected in the financials for that period. What I think you're wondering, though, is will future income be available. The answer is of course "maybe". Companies may (or may not) discuss expected operating activity (from which profit may be inferred) and other market conditions that may be favorable to them going forward (there's also a large "forward-looking" disclaimer to indicate that there's no guarantees of anything). They may also need to discuss risks that the pandemic created for them or other extraordinary activity, but the earnings themselves will only reflect what actually happened in that quarter.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.