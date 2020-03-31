Stock prices are not tied to current performance, they are tied to future performance that may be tied to current (and future) market conditions. So if the market thinks that a company will perform poorly going forward based on the current environment, then it's likely that it's stock price will suffer.

The financial (i.e. ignoring voting rights) value of a stock is tied to the future cash flows of that portion of ownership. That cash flow can come in the form of:

Dividends

Acquisition/Merger

Liquidation

Buybacks

Income for a company increases its value in an acquisition/liquidation scenario - and dividends/buybacks are a way to directly distribute profits to shareholders. So the more profitable a company is in the future, the more it's stock is worth. That's why you see many companies like Facebook lose money hand over fist for years, but their stock is highly valuable - because the expectation is that at some point the company will become profitable as it builds market share, loyalty, etc.