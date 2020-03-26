I am having a rather confusing financial situation. A the moment, I am having around 1200 euros a month on savings. I have the emergency fund already set up. The only huge debt i have that i need to take care off is my car which I am planning to pay it off in july next year. CoVid19 situation does not hinder my job as its deemed necessary by my company and hence I will be having a steady cash flow.

I am looking for a better investment scenario , as I would like to invest this money but would need to cash out the next year to pay the debt off for car. It is possible for me to risk the loss upto 20% of my total investment. I normally follow a value investment strategy and long term holding. I am also interested in REITs but in general in order to cash out from REIT, one must do that an year advance to liquidate and hence i believe this does not suit my situation. So none of the strategies that I know are helpful here. Is there any specific investment that i can make during this year which gives me flexibility to invest my money ?

I am not really satisfied in leaving the money in the bank account doing nothing as I live in Germany and the interest on savings accounts are as low as zero and is not much helpful.