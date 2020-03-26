This is not the usual question that I see here, but What topics can I ask about here? says:

Personal Finance and Money Stack Exchange is for people who want to be financially literate, find ways to save money ...

So, in my question asking for a cheap printer, I said

I imagine that, as usual, it will come with half-cartridges. But, frankly, I am coming to see that buying a new printer is cheer than buying ink, so will probably continue to do so in future. If I buy a dedicated scanner, or just keep this printer to use its scanner features, then I can buy even cheaper printers in future, with no scanning capability.

Try DuckDuckGo-ing for printer ink is more expensive than and you will see that it is more expensive than gold, champagne, human blood (do vampires even use printers?) and much, much more.

Why Is Printer Ink So Expensive? compares printers and ink to

the razor model — sell a razor cheaply and mark up the razor blades. Rather than making a one-time profit on the razor, you’ll make continuing profit as the customer keeps buying razor blade replacements — or ink, in this case.

I could go on, but you get the picture and are probably well aware of it in any case.

My question is, morality of scrapping working printers aside, on a cost basis, am I better off buying a new printer every time the ink runs out on my current one? As I said, once I have one with a scanner, I can retain it for scanning and buy rock bottom models with no scanner.

It seems to me that I can always find a cheap printer that costs less than refill ink, but perhaps I am missing something?