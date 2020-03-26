I have financial data (date, spot price, future price) about Heating oil. It has an average cost of carry minus convenience yield of -0.078. I separated the data into contango and backwardation. The average cost of carry minus convenience yield for Contango is 0.09 and for Backwardation is -0.3611. Assuming the cost of carry is 5%, the convenience yield in Contango market is 0.1409 and in Backwardation is -0.3111. The average convenience yield of both markets is therefore -0.0851. How does this data explain the term structure of prices for the Heating Oil?