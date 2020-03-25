I have a small business in Australia and the US. My US Bank account is no longer, but my US pay-pal account still gets filled with payments from clients and has a reasonable balance. At the moment because of covid 19 I can't open a new bank account in the US as I have to be there. I have opened a us dollar account in AUS for some cheques i received, but most of my clients prefer to pay via pay-pal. What are my options?