I'm interested in investing, but before that I prefer to cut into the field by being able to answer some questions first. As a beginner, I have lots of questions, and it makes no point to try to answer all of them in one post. What I hope for here is some pointers to good introductory books that will lead me (and other beginners) into this field, and will enable us to think about and answer independently the questions below. Having talked to several friends and read several threads online, I believe these are questions normal people like me want to know about. So hopefully this will be useful for future readers.

Real Question

Can you give some good introductory resource for us to think independently about the following sub-questions? The point is to help achieve independent thinking.

Sub-questions

How safe are banks? What happen when banks collaspe? Can I get my money back? I've heard lots of rumors having different arguments. Some say FDIC will help, while some say the opposite. I'm tired of reading others' answers that I cannot really grasp. I hope to be able to think independently in this field. What can I learn from the crisis in 2008, and in particular from the collaspe of Lehman Brothers? For now I even find it hard to understand the wiki page. There are too many terminologies for me and, I believe, other newbies in finance and economics. What does the Nixon Shock mean? How was that forced to happen? And what does it imply for the future? This seems to be an important question. But unfortunately its wiki page is also too hard. I could not even narrow down to which terminology to learn first, each of which is a rabbit hole!

Why isn't S&P 500 enough for average investors? Lots of rumors say it's enough and probably the best way for normal people to invest in S&P 500 for saving time, while lots of others, apparently, go against them! There are so many choices when it comes to investing. So where can I get the exact historical data, and how can I read and understand them independently? And enough importantly, how can I make sure the source is reliable, in what sense? Who are the best investors, in what sense? And how to justify the answer? For a newbie like me, the standard answer is Warren Baffett. However, I was never able to justify the answer. That's frustrating. Any ways to level me up?

What's slowly changing? When it comes to reading books, what are some time-dependent caveats to pay attention to? For example, what are some advice in the celebrated The Intelligent Investor that could be outdated (in what sense as well). And what are some advice that might fail due to some potential change in the future?



