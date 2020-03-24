1

Today I came up with a reason why selling stocks too early might be a bad idea:

Imagine that we invest $100 in stocks. If we assume a constant annual growth of 10% the after say 50 years, we would have around 100*1.1^50 = $11,739. The capital gain would be of $10,739 and after we payed a 20% tax on it we would be left with $9,411

Now let's imagine another person who invests $100 as well. For some reason he sells and rebuys every year. This person would pay a 20% tax on the 10% capital gain. In other words, he would be getting an 8% annual capital gain after taxes. In 50 years he'd be have: 100*1.08^50 = $4,690

In both cases we are paying 20% taxes on capital gains but the first option is amasses almost twice as much capital.

This comparison seems to validate the idea that it is much better to let compound interest do its magic on the entire investment without paying taxes until the end.

I am not an economist so I would like to verify that my idea is correct.

Essentially correct, which is why it doesn't usually make sense to sell and rebuy the same stock in a short time period. Note that when dealing with losses, this would amount to a wash sale - you can't sell a poorly performing asset to claim capital losses and then re-establish your position immediately (you are disallowed from claiming the loss, since it only really happened "on paper"). But if you sell a well-performing asset to claim capital gains and then re-establish your position, the government is happy to take a cut every time you choose to realize gains.

