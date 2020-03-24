Last year, I got a nasty case of food poisoning. I was so violently ill I literally couldn't think straight. The only thing open was the emergency room so that's where my family took me. They treated me and after a month I had recovered. The insurance said it wasn't an emergency (and they literally said I should've expected food poisoning when I go to a restaurant) so they refused to cover any of the $8000 bill. I appealed, but insurance dragged their feet. Thinking they were going to play games and then deny the appeal, I made a claim against the retirement health savings account I have with ICMA-RC (it's like an HSA in that you can put in pre-tax earnings but otherwise it's apparently different according to them). I no longer work at the employer who sponsored the plan so I can make claims against the account. The claim was covered and I got reimbursed. A few weeks after that, insurance saw reason and paid also.

The issue now is, does the money from ICMA-RC count as regular income or is it something else? I have a tax professional prepare my taxes but they can't or won't commit one way or the other.