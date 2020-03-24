Common advice given is that if you decide to become an active or passive investor, you should stick with the choice you've made. That you're less likely to be successful if you try to pursue both active and passive investing strategies.

But why is it a bad idea to combine both strategies? For example, passively invest in index funds, but when an opportunity arises where it seems that you'll make a lot of money by actively trading, go with that strategy instead? For example with recent events, people are betting heavily against the S&P500, as we're still in the beginning stages of the coronavirus pandemic as of this writing.