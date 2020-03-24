I don't have a deep understanding of economics so take this as a perspective from the stock market side.

The numbers vary but from what I've read (averaging what the different stories indicate), the 2016 tax cuts allowed corporations to repatriate something in the vicinity 750 million dollars of foreign profits and pay a much lower tax on that money. Their promise was to reinvest this money in their companies. Despite objections, many of them just did share buy backs, contributing to an increased share price. The executives got higher salaries, more stock options and better golden parachutes.

The market has now corrected sharply, particularly decimating industries hardest hit by the coronavirus (airlines, cruise ships, casinos, and a variety of support industries). Unlike 50 years ago, today, the majority of trading volume comes from institutions rather than the Average Joe. It's not a quantum leap to assume that the institutional traders are the 'smart money' and many have gotten out of the way of they avoided a lot of this down move. Many hedge funds and trading desks have quants who either hedge the down move or just go short. The Average Joe who bought into Buy & Hope investing has done little to nothing and has borne the brunt of the drop and is now holding the bag.

So effectively, the repatriated money isn't available to get the company through the crisis, share price is decimated and there has been a large transfer of money to the 'smart money'.

Yes, some industries are vital (airlines?) and need to be bailed out. But shouldn't the ground rules be changed this time?