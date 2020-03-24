I'm trying to up my knowledge in dividends and sometimes I will see a company that has a payout ratio greater than 100% and I think that typically speaking somebody would see that and consider it to be unsustainable. But if it is unsustainable, why would a company make the decision to do it? Would that not go against the company's objectives of profit maximization? In particular, I am looking at Enbridge ( https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ENB ) as a case study...

Enbridge has done quite well over the past 5 or so years and is one of the largest companies in Canada, but their payout ratio seems to be unsustainable at face value. To me, this indicates that Enbridge is paying out more in dividends to it's shareholders than what it is earning, yet Enbridge has experienced steady Gross Profit growth and still making a decision to pay out at an unsustainable rate.

I am hoping somebody might be able to address this in an educational way. I'm not looking to sink a ton of money into Enbridge, I am just using them as a case study to understand why a company might choose to have an unsustainable payout ratio.