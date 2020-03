Please, help me to understand how no stop loss will work for me with buy position on eToro.

With the conditions:

Open BUY (Long) position

Leverage: x1

Initial Investment: 1,000 USD

APPLE STOCK (AAPL) Ask rate: 250 USD

Position: Open 4 units AAPL BUY

If I set no stop loss, should this mean that I lose all 1000 USD only in the case, when AAPL stock will drop to 0 USD (what is almost unreal) or in CFD stock price may somehow get negative values?