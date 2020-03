How do I handle the accounting of my Wash Sales?

I bought AXP in 3 different orders, all purchased within 5 days of each other.

100 @ 122

100 @ 100

100 @ 76

I sold all 300 @ 102 and repurchased the 300 shares the very next day @ 96.00

Per IRS reporting, how do I calculate this as far as loss or gain?