My HSA custodian was acquired by another custodian, and they're planning to liquidate my investments at the old custodian, and then transferring that into a money market at the new custodian. At that point, I'll have to go in and manually re-invest the cash in the money market.

Assuming I buy the same investments that I had in the old account, won't that create a situation where the sale price at the old custodian will be different from the purchase price at the new custodian?

The market is extremely volatile right now, so that could potentially mean selling low and buying high. Am I misunderstanding the situation, or is it really that unfair? Is there anything I can do to mitigate the risk?