2

My HSA custodian was acquired by another custodian, and they're planning to liquidate my investments at the old custodian, and then transferring that into a money market at the new custodian. At that point, I'll have to go in and manually re-invest the cash in the money market.

Assuming I buy the same investments that I had in the old account, won't that create a situation where the sale price at the old custodian will be different from the purchase price at the new custodian?

The market is extremely volatile right now, so that could potentially mean selling low and buying high. Am I misunderstanding the situation, or is it really that unfair? Is there anything I can do to mitigate the risk?

|improve this question
2

Yes, it could mean selling low and buying high, but it could also mean selling high and buying low. There really is no way to know.

Because it is inside an HSA, there are no immediate tax implications; you don’t have to worry about paying capital gains or triggering wash sale rules as you might if you were liquidating and rebuying in a taxable account.

To mitigate your risk of the price changing, you could try to get this done as fast as possible. But again, in a volatile market, you could just as easily get lucky with your transactions. Since you don’t seem to have a choice, my advice is not to worry about it, and avoid the temptation of trying to time the market and guess the swings.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.