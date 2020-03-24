We are launching a volunteer project at https://helpwithcovid.com/projects/192-sba-disaster-loans-now

Any guidance on resources that could help would be very welcome.

Make it quicker and easier to apply for SBA Disaster Loans https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/Paperforms

Large companies have fancy lawyers and tax people to get them stimulus. We want to find a way to get others similar levels of help so they can get the money as quickly and easily as the large banks and corporations.

CONTEXT

Unprecedented government debt and stimulus spending is ahead. Direct relief to humans and small businesses will minimize suffering and economic loss. Hundreds of billions in loans & grants need to be made by the government in the days ahead

Problem: How will it get to the right firms fast enough -- without fraud and loss of accountability? How can the existing infrastructure be scaled in days Vs months/years?

Solution needed: Technology enabled form population and diligence, to process loans faster and scale oversight will be needed to help agencies like the SBA process, manage and administer the loans

The opportunity: This must be done efficiently and quickly to maximize the funds going to the right firms on time, without fraud. I think we must help.