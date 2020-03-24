If, for whatever reason XYZ, a large amount of home owners default on their mortgages, what companies/financial institutions are most affected? I am asking this question sans any CDO screwiness from the banks (as was the case in 2008). As far as I can tell, most mortgage lenders nearly immediately sell the loans to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Unless I am missing something, this essentially wipes the risk of default from the books of the banks (or non-bank lenders, like QuickenLoans). Again, assuming no risky, entangled bets on the part of the banks, would mass mortgage defaults only damage the actual holders of the loans? Are these not almost exclusively government sponsored enterprises? What does the even mean for the government to be holding debt that is being defaulted on? What is the fallout? Is there no specific private sector that holds some risk?