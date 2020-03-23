You do not understand the fundamentals of options. This option assignment and loss of your stock is the result of that. With all due respect, get a good options book and spend some time with it.

An in-the-money has intrinsic value. At expiration it is the price of the stock less the strike price. IOW, your call was worth 55 cents. Not exercising meant that the owner would have thrown $55 dollars away per contract.

You have made the assumption that the original buyer still holds the call that you sold. While it's possible that your short calls were the only calls traded in the existence of this option, the probability of that is infinitesimal. In reality, your calls could have been bought and sold many times over with some of the subsequent owners making money and others losing.

In the US, if any option is one cent or more in-the-money at expiration, the Option Clearing Corp (OCC) will automatically exercise it whether it is long or short. This is called Exercise by Exception. For equity options, you will end up with a long or short position in the underlying (index options are cash settled). If you are long the option, you can designate to the OCC via your broker that it is not auto exercised at expiration. This would make sense if it is ITM by pennies and your commission and/or fees to close the position exceeds the ITM amount.