I sold some call options for $2.55 premium at strike price of $130. At expiration, the market price was $130.55. I thought the option is not deep in the money and at loss of $2, hence I didn't buy to close.

On Monday, I found out the option was adjusted and I lost all of my stocks.

Question is

  1. Why do people exercise a call option at loss?
  2. Should i always buy to close at expiration ?
  • To be clear, when you say "lost all of my stocks", you mean "received $130 per share for my stocks", right? – nanoman 48 mins ago
You do not understand the fundamentals of options. This option assignment and loss of your stock is the result of that. With all due respect, get a good options book and spend some time with it.

An in-the-money has intrinsic value. At expiration it is the price of the stock less the strike price. IOW, your call was worth 55 cents. Not exercising meant that the owner would have thrown $55 dollars away per contract.

You have made the assumption that the original buyer still holds the call that you sold. While it's possible that your short calls were the only calls traded in the existence of this option, the probability of that is infinitesimal. In reality, your calls could have been bought and sold many times over with some of the subsequent owners making money and others losing.

In the US, if any option is one cent or more in-the-money at expiration, the Option Clearing Corp (OCC) will automatically exercise it whether it is long or short. This is called Exercise by Exception. For equity options, you will end up with a long or short position in the underlying (index options are cash settled). If you are long the option, you can designate to the OCC via your broker that it is not auto exercised at expiration. This would make sense if it is ITM by pennies and your commission and/or fees to close the position exceeds the ITM amount.

The price at which you sold the option, or at which someone else bought it, has no bearing on exercise. Someone holding a long option to expiration will exercise it if it's in the money, which this one was.

The person exercising it was likely not the same person who bought it from you at $2.55, but even if it was, the fact that they had a loss is irrelevant. They gained $0.55 by exercising versus letting it expire unexercised. Or if you prefer, they had the choice between a loss of $2.55 and a loss of $2.00. Of course they exercised. The purchase price of the option was a sunk cost for them.

If you are holding a covered call close to expiration and do not want your stock to be assigned, then yes, you should buy to close. Even if the call is out of the money, it can be a good idea to buy for $0.01 or $0.05 just to eliminate risk.

