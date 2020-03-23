Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 34 mins ago.

It appears that some short-term traders are shorting stock. I would like to know if traders are using the general downwards trend and/or whats being released on the news, or is there a more scientific method that's being applied?