I work for the a county government with it's own retirement system. I served about 10 years in the military. A couple of years ago I found out my dad had put money in an IRA and a UTMA CMA for me. I cashed those out to purchase my 10 years of military service into my current retirement system. My understanding is that I could cash out an IRA and use it to make the service credit purchase with out paying taxes on the IRA disbursement if done within 60 days.

So how do I reconcile this when filing my federal income tax? Thanks to anyone who can help.