0

I work for the a county government with it's own retirement system. I served about 10 years in the military. A couple of years ago I found out my dad had put money in an IRA and a UTMA CMA for me. I cashed those out to purchase my 10 years of military service into my current retirement system. My understanding is that I could cash out an IRA and use it to make the service credit purchase with out paying taxes on the IRA disbursement if done within 60 days.
So how do I reconcile this when filing my federal income tax? Thanks to anyone who can help.

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.