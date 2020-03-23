1

Being old I have/had much of my 401 K in REITS for income. I specifically avoided mall and retail. Most imply that they are mostly residential mortgages. All are down substantially more than market averages. I am hoping they can still pay some, if not all, dividends as an offset to the capital losses. What may happen?

Mortgage-REITs are highly leveraged. They are much more leveraged than closed-end-funds. Well, take a look at ticker BKT and it's only down about 8%. But mortgage investments in general are down on mortgage refinancings but also down on de-leveraging by institutional investors due to impending recession. In other words, institutional investors had to sell to raise cash and make margin calls.

Property-REITs are just leveraged by ordinary bank loans. But also property-REITs partially run on short-term credit such that they benefit from low short-term interest rates. But now property-REITs are down on de-leveraging by institutional investors due to impending recession.

The good news is that the FRB just took steps to alleviate a credit-freeze.

Another point is that a diversified stock portfolio has about as much bounce-back potential as anything else. So consider taking the capital loss on the taxes and putting the funds into a diversified stock portfolio.

