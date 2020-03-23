This is regarding dividends for SPX
Data from ycharts:
| Dec 2019 | 15.21 |
| Sep 2019 | 14.80 |
| Jun 2019 | 14.24 |
| Mar 2019 | 13.98 |
Data from multpl
| Dec 2019 | 58.63 |
| Sep 2019 | 57.65 |
| Jun 2019 | 56.63 |
| Mar 2019 | 55.90 |
It looks like the numbers were aggregated in someway to represent an annual dividend instead of a quarterly one. I am struggling to find the exact formula of the calculation in the reasoning behind this transformation of the numbers.