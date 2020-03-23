This is regarding dividends for SPX

Data from ycharts:

| Dec 2019 | 15.21 | | Sep 2019 | 14.80 | | Jun 2019 | 14.24 | | Mar 2019 | 13.98 |

Data from multpl

| Dec 2019 | 58.63 | | Sep 2019 | 57.65 | | Jun 2019 | 56.63 | | Mar 2019 | 55.90 |

It looks like the numbers were aggregated in someway to represent an annual dividend instead of a quarterly one. I am struggling to find the exact formula of the calculation in the reasoning behind this transformation of the numbers.