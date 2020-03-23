0

This is regarding dividends for SPX

Data from ycharts:

| Dec 2019  | 15.21  |
| Sep 2019  | 14.80  |
| Jun 2019  | 14.24  |
| Mar 2019  | 13.98  |

Data from multpl

| Dec 2019  | 58.63  |
| Sep 2019  | 57.65  |
| Jun 2019  | 56.63  |
| Mar 2019  | 55.90  |

It looks like the numbers were aggregated in someway to represent an annual dividend instead of a quarterly one. I am struggling to find the exact formula of the calculation in the reasoning behind this transformation of the numbers.

